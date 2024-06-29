People visit National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin

People watch a model of Jiaolong, China's deep-sea manned submersible, at the National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin, north China, June 28, 2024. The National Maritime Museum of China is located in Tianjin Binhai New Area, covering an area of 15 hectares. As the summer vacation approaches, the number of visitors to the museum has increased. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin, north China, June 28, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows the National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin, north China, June 28, 2024.

People visit the National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin, north China, June 28, 2024.

A boy poses for photos while visiting the National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin, north China, June 28, 2024.