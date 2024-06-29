15th anniversary of Confucius Institute of University of Abomey-Calavi in Benin

A student performs Chinese poetry recitation during the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi at Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, June 27, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student demonstrates traditional Chinese costume during the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi at Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, June 27, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Student demonstrates Chinese tea art during the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi at Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, June 27, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)