Diverse cultural envoys between neighbors

Films, art exhibitions, TV shows, pop stars and giant pandas... more diverse envoys of cultural exchange between China and South Korea have been bridging people-to-people gaps and strengthening ties between younger generations in the two countries, step by step.
As the camera pulls back for a panoramic view, South Korean actress Yeom Hye-ran, dressed in a waitress uniform, is engulfed by multiple tables, and then an amazing scene that the entertainers sitting in the studio have never seen before - a hotpot restaurant that almost covers half a hill.
This acclaimed world's largest hotpot restaurant containing more than 700 dining tables in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality was featured on the hit South Korean variety show My Name is Gabriel
, which sees several South Korean entertainers, including Park Bo-gum, swapping lives with strangers around the world for 72 hours.
In the latest episode, the actress took over the life of the manager of this Chongqing restaurant, and through her 72-hour close interaction with colleagues, customers and other local residents, the city's unique tastes and colors, traditions and modernity, were rolled out to audiences in South Korea and other places around the world.
The scenes of Chongqing presented on the show stunned many South Korean netizens, who expressed amazement about the size of the restaurant and exquisite parts of life in the city.
Chongqing also spawned an interest in seeing this city for themselves.
This show is also an invitation from the Chinese people to South Koreans, as well as the rest of the world.
Since ancient times, Chinese people have held the firm belief that a neighbor that is near is better than a relative living far away.
Therefore, cultural exchanges with neighboring South Korea, which are seen as one of the most effective ways to prevent amity between people, have been broadened to more fields by the two countries.
Chinese director Qiao Liang's film, Off the Stage, featuring performances by acclaimed actors such as He Saifei, made its debut in South Korea in January.
After the release, the director was pleasantly surprised by the local audience's understanding and appreciation of the film's core - Peking Opera.
South Korean film, Hotel by the River
, had been introduced to China before the release of the aforementioned film, following some South Korean TV dramas such as Itaewon Class
. At the time, South Korean media saw the release as another sign of warming cultural communication between the two countries.
Besides the film and TV industry, the two countries' cultural exchanges have also brought brilliant artworks and pop celebrities to each side.
In Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, a jointly held exhibition showcasing watercolor paintings containing works from South Korea kicked off in March 2023, while a Shanghai exhibition that featured paintings of 30 artists from China and South Korea was hailed by visitors in 2022.
Celebrities such as Chinese actress Tang Wei and K-pop stars Jay Park have appeared on the stages in the two countries for film festivals and musical performances several times, earning huge numbers of followers from the other nation.
The giant panda Fu Bao has been touching the hearts of people from both sides. The giant panda is a national treasure and name brand for China and an envoy for friendly exchanges between China and the rest of the world. Ai Bao's first baby, Fu Bao, is much adored by the public in South Korea. Giant panda has been playing a part in thickening the bond and friendship between Chinese and South Korean people.
Millions of internet users, Chinese and South Korean, together stayed in front of the screen to watch a live stream of the panda.
These deepening and broadening exchanges have led to some positive signals of warming relations and mutual understanding among the public, especially the younger generation.
The most apparent evidence of these changes is data collected from the tourism industry.
South Korean tourist arrivals in China rose more than nine times year-on-year in January, data released by South Korean authorities show, while bookings for South Korean group tours to China surged 608 percent year-on-year in May.
At the same time, since December 2023, the resumption of growth in Chinese tourists visiting Seoul has been evident, ranking first among all foreign tourists.
Building a virtuous cycle in the process of exchange is a sustainable path to improving bilateral relations.
The charm of two countries' cultures is presented through different art forms, which sparks interest among people to travel to the other country.
