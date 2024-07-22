China's global one-stop comprehensive service platform opens office in Tanzania

Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) Executive Director Gilead Teri speaks during the Tanzania-China Economic and Investment Cooperation Reception in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on July 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

Head of the Global Board of Directors of Yingke Law Firm, Mei Xiangrong, speaks during the Tanzania-China Economic and Investment Cooperation Reception in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on July 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

China's Yingke Global One Hour Legal Service Ecosystem, a one-stop comprehensive service platform, on Saturday officially opened its office in Tanzania to provide clients with proper and accurate cross-regional, cross-language, cross-cultural, and interdisciplinary support.The opening ceremony, held in the port city of Dar es Salaam, coincided with the Tanzania-China Economic and Investment Cooperation Reception, which aimed to deepen economic ties, promote sustainable development, and create mutually beneficial opportunities for both countries.The ceremony, attended by delegations from the governments and private sectors of China and Tanzania, including over 20 companies from Tanzania and 13 companies from China, saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) Executive Director Gilead Teri and Head of the Global Board of Directors of Yingke Law Firm, Mei Xiangrong.Mei said Yingke Global One Hour Legal Service Ecosystem provides clients worldwide with professional services ranging from legal, accounting, taxation, consulting, investment and financing, mergers and acquisitions to agriculture, mining, cultural tourism, and science and technology."I am excited to work in Tanzania because Africa is the future, and China and Africa can work together to achieve robust economic growth," said Mei.Teri said the Tanzania-China Economic and Investment Cooperation Reception provided a platform for government officials, business leaders, and industry experts to engage in a dialogue about policy reforms and regulatory frameworks that can improve the business environment and attract more foreign investment, especially from China.