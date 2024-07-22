Durian industry promotes rural revitalization in south China

This photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows domestic durians at a durian base in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province. Recently, the domestically grown durians in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, have entered the market season. As the world's largest importer and consumer of durians, China has long relied on imports to meet its demand for durians. In recent years, with breakthroughs in cultivation technology, Sanya City, as the main production area of domestic durians, has been continuously developing the durian industry. By expanding the durian planting scale, promoting durian planting techniques, opening stores for selling domestic durians, and establishing durian brands, Sanya has walked on a path to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows domestic durians for sale at a fruit store in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province.

A livestreamer promotes domestic durians at a durian base in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, July 20, 2024.

A drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a durian base in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province.