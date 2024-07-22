Local authorities in SW China leverage ethnic features to boost summer tourism

A wedding with Miao ethnic group features is pictured at Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot of Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 20, 2024. Local authorities of Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County has taken advantages of ethnic features to promote its summer tourism. (Photo by Li Xiaoguo/Xinhua)

