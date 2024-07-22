Stranded short-finned pilot whale under meticulous care in S China

Volunteers help a short-finned pilot whale maintain balance at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 20, 2024. A 3.4-meter long female short-finned pilot whale ran stranded at Haitang Bay of Sanya on July 18. She was rushed to the Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center for treatment, where she was found badly dehydrated and unable to feed by herself. The whale is now under meticulous care by professional breeders and veterinarians. Volunteers at the center also take turns around the clock to keep her from drowning from tilting inside the pool where she is confined for healing. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A veterinarian (1st R) perform a gastroscope inspection on a short-finned pilot whale at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 20, 2024. A 3.4-meter long female short-finned pilot whale ran stranded at Haitang Bay of Sanya on July 18. She was rushed to the Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center for treatment, where she was found badly dehydrated and unable to feed by herself. The whale is now under meticulous care by professional breeders and veterinarians. Volunteers at the center also take turns around the clock to keep her from drowning from tilting inside the pool where she is confined for healing. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Volunteers remove sponge cushion underneath a short-finned pilot whale after her gastroscope inspection at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 20, 2024. A 3.4-meter long female short-finned pilot whale ran stranded at Haitang Bay of Sanya on July 18. She was rushed to the Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center for treatment, where she was found badly dehydrated and unable to feed by herself. The whale is now under meticulous care by professional breeders and veterinarians. Volunteers at the center also take turns around the clock to keep her from drowning from tilting inside the pool where she is confined for healing. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Volunteers help a short-finned pilot whale adapt to floats attached to her body at Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 20, 2024. A 3.4-meter long female short-finned pilot whale ran stranded at Haitang Bay of Sanya on July 18. She was rushed to the Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center for treatment, where she was found badly dehydrated and unable to feed by herself. The whale is now under meticulous care by professional breeders and veterinarians. Volunteers at the center also take turns around the clock to keep her from drowning from tilting inside the pool where she is confined for healing. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)