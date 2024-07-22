Watch: Solar illuminates green China

The third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee highlights that Chinese modernization is the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature. In northern Inner Mongolia, a 400 kilometer "Photovoltaic Great Wall" is emerging, creating a synergy of carbon reduction, clean power generation, desert control and economic growth by planting crops and herbs under solar panels.Inspired by the dual-carbon goal and years of R&D investment, Chinese new energy companies are once again showcasing the strength of "Made in China," providing efficient and sustainable energy solutions globally and accelerating the green energy transition worldwide.Join CGTN's Michael Wang on BizTalk as we explore the world's first photovoltaic enterprise Lighthouse Factory and the impressive "Photovoltaic Great Wall" in the Kubuqi Desert, demonstrating how clean energy is lighting up China's sustainable future.