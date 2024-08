A contestant participates in the greasy pole competition in Msida, Malta, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A contestant participates in the greasy pole competition in Msida, Malta, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A contestant participates in the greasy pole competition in Msida, Malta, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)