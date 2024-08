Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a commemoration event at the memorial site on July 22, 2024 in front of Hoyblokka in the Government Quarter, 13 years after the terrorist attack on July 22, 2011. The 2011 Norway attacks were two domestic terrorist attacks carried out by a far-right extremist against the government and civilian population, in which a total of 77 people were killed. Photo: VCG