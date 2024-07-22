China's veteran, newcomer Olympians preparing for challenge

Chinese national shooting team players train before the Paris Olympic Games, in Beijing. Photo: VCG

Chasing the first gold

Chinese national swimming team players train before the Paris Olympic Games, in Shanghai. Photo: VCG

Veterans leading the charge Veterans leading the charge

Embracing new Olympic sports

Breaking new ground

With the Paris 2024 Olympics set to start in a week, many Chinese sports teams have arrived in France early to prepare for the world's most prestigious multi-sporting event.Deauville, which is around 200 kilometers to the west of Paris, is playing host to several Chinese teams, including swimming, table tennis, shooting, 3x3 basketball, boxing, and badminton. These sports are typically China's strong suits, often leading the charge in the quest for Olympic gold.The Chinese Olympic delegation is a diverse blend of experienced veterans and promising newcomers.At the Tokyo Olympics, Yang Qian's victory in the women's 10-meter air rifle tournament secured China's first gold. However, she did not make it into the squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics due to fierce competition domestically.The expectations for the first gold medal now lie in the hands of China's 10-meter air rifle mixed team, a strong group of contenders for the first gold medal in Paris.The young duo of Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao have consistently performed well in international competitions, including World Cups and World Championships. Sheng, at just 19, won silver in Tokyo and grew in confidence and skill. Huang, 17, has also shown impressive progress, making the duo a formidable pair.Another pair, Han Jiayu and Du Linshu, also brings significant experience and versatility, competing in multiple events outside of the mixed team. Their individual yet comprehensive skills add depth to China's shooting team, which aims to continue its tradition of securing early victories.Paris is not just a city of romance but also a stage for some of China's most seasoned Olympians to chase their dreams once more.Fourteen athletes from the Chinese delegation have competed in four or more Olympic Games.China's diving, weightlifting, table tennis, artistic gymnastics, shooting, and badminton teams, historically the biggest contributors to China's medal haul at the Summer Olympics, boast numerous Olympic champions.These include seasoned veterans like divers Cao Yuan, Xie Siyi, table tennis legend Ma Long, star player Fan Zhendong, and badminton ace Chen Yufei. Their experience and leadership are invaluable to the team's success.Other notable veterans include swimming individual medley specialist Wang Shun and backstroke world champion Xu Jiayu, who will be competing in his fourth Olympic Games.Chinese swimmers have been put under the spotlight after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics thanks to their convincing performances at major international competitions. However, lately their preparation has been hampered by an excessive anti-doping test regime due to the US hype of a 2021 trimetazidine (TMZ) case.Along with the aforementioned male swimmers plus breaststroke world champion Qin Haiyang, female champions Zhang Yufei, Ye Shiwen, Yang Junxuan, Li Bingjie, and Tang Muhan also aim to uphold China's swimming legacy.The swimming team also features a significant number of young talents, including Pan Zhanle, a medal hopeful at just 19 who set a new world record in the men's 100-meter freestyle sprint in February.Track and field athletes like women's shot putter Gong Lijiao, race walker Liu Hong, and pole vaulter Li Ling will be making their fifth Olympic appearance.The women's volleyball team, with stars such as Yuan Xinyue and Zhu Ting, embodies the spirit of unity and perseverance that has long been hailed in China.Meanwhile, athletes in fencing, cycling, canoeing, and rowing are also poised to make significant contributions.Paris will see the debut of breakdancing, along with the return of sports like skateboarding, climbing, and surfing, which were introduced in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.These events, originating from urban culture, promise to inject fresh energy into the traditional Olympic lineup.Among the Chinese delegation are nearly 40 athletes under the age of 20, embodying the vibrant future of Chinese sport.Chinese athletes, such as breakdancers Qi Xiangyu and Liu Qingyi, both under 20, and skateboarders like 11-year-old Zheng Haohao, the youngest athlete representing China, and Zeng Wenhui, are ready to showcase their skills on this global stage.Zeng, only 19, along with 13-year-old Zhu Yuanzhong and 14-year-old Cui Chenxi, represents the youthful spirit of the team, while Zheng, aims to finish in the top 16, with her event taking place on August 6, just days before her 12th birthday.In climbing, China has a full roster of seven athletes competing in speed climbing and the combined event (difficulty plus bouldering). Their participation marks a significant step, especially after not securing any medals in Tokyo.Additionally, 15-year-old Yang Siqi will represent China in surfing, making her Olympic debut after a strong showing at the World Surfing Games.The Paris Olympics will see China compete in several sporting events for the first time, filling gaps in the country's Olympic presence. This comprehensive participation underscores China's growing prowess and adaptability in a variety of sports.The mixed team marathon walk, a new event, has seen China secure full quotas for participation.Surfing and freestyle BMX riding, introduced in Tokyo, now feature Chinese athletes who have earned their spots through dedicated training and competition.The breakdancing team, featuring national champions, marks another historic first for China. Climbing and sailing events have also expanded, with Chinese athletes competing in all categories.As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, the Chinese delegation stands ready to make history, blending the wisdom and experience of veterans with the enthusiasm and potential of its young athletes.Zeng Zirui contributed to the story