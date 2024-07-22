Exclusive: China’s BRI promotes people-to-people exchange, activities to leave lifetime memories: Vice President of Thailand National Science Museum

Photo: Deng Xiaoci/GT

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become a platform that goes beyond enhancing global inter-connectivity with mutually beneficial infrastructure mega projects to become a mechanism that promotes people-to-people exchanges, especially for younger generations, participants said on Monday, ahead of the Eighth Belt and Road Teenagers Makers Camp and Teacher Workshop in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province.This year's Belt and Road Teenagers Makers Camp and Teacher Workshop, the eighth edition since it started in 2017, is organized by the China Association of Science and Technology, China's Ministry of Science, Yunnan provincial government. Nearly 300 educational professionals and students from over 30 countries are participating the event starting from July 23 to 28, a record high.Ganigar Chen, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience at the National Science Museum Thailand and the museum's vice-president, is leading a delegation of young students from Thailand to participate in this year's Belt and Road Makers Camp and Teacher Workshop.

Photo: Deng Xiaoci/GT

"This is my fifth time joining the Belt and Road Teenagers Makers Camp and Teacher Workshop. From my experience, it is a great opportunity for young students to come together, learn about each other, and share how they develop new ideas and solve problems based on their own educational and cultural backgrounds," Chen told the Global Times during an exclusive interview on Monday."I believe it is excellent for students to be exposed to a multicultural environment, as it helps them understand different cultures," she said.The camp's activities, including workshops, are unique and require students to solve problems together. Visits to important STEM sites in each province are particularly valuable, providing students with rare opportunities to visit Chinese local factories, research labs, museums, botanical gardens and even a dinosaur excavation site this year in Yunnan Province. These experiences are invaluable and create lifelong memories for the students, she said.When asked about her biggest expectations about this year's event, Chen said that in Yunnan, there is very favorable weather and rich biodiversity. She expressed her hopes that the students not only bond and make friends but also learn the value of biodiversity. This region offers excellent examples of biodiversity, and it is crucial to foster an appreciation for cultural heritage and traditional wisdom alongside innovation, Chen said.This time, Che said she will be part of the Belt and Road International Collaboration for Science Education. This workshop explores STEM learning through traditional toys. Traditional toys, like puzzles, can teach scientific concepts while being enjoyable. They also offer cultural insights and stories that can be passed down through generations, she said.As someone from the National Science Museum in Thailand, Chen said she observes that China invests significantly in new science-related museums and encourages learning outside of formal education. This complements formal education well, she said, commenting on China's great achievements of the past few years.China has set a great example in promoting science literacy with a holistic approach, involving various organizations and integrating formal, informal and lifelong education. This approach includes collaboration between the private and public sectors, which is a who-society efforts and commendable, she said.Through this collaboration [under the BRI], Thailand feels more connected with China, particularly in science and education. This helps us understand and learn from China's successful promotion of STEM education. Exchange programs make Thai students more familiar with China, fostering friendliness and better connections. This global connection is essential for future research, development, and business, according to Chen."We plan to continue this exchange and invite Chinese students to Thailand, expanding into more advanced STEM areas," Chen said."Initially, there were some challenges like timing issues and visa applications, but these have become easier over time. Now everything is getting easier. I mean, visas are exempted and also we understand the process better. So everything flows much more smoothly. We sometimes have a problem with language, when sharing or talking to each other. Language barriers are diminishing as students improve their language skills. So there are less and less barriers, but now is everything is in cycle, so it's easier to organize," she said.