Training courses on intangible cultural heritages opened in N China during summer vacation
By Xinhua Published: Jul 28, 2024 08:16 AM
Shadow puppet artists stage a show for pupils at a primary school in Hejian, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2024. Various training courses on intangible cultural heritages as shadow puppet, porcelain carving etc. targeting the school children are opened in the city during the summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

Pupils try the technique of porcelain carving at a museum in Hejian, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2024. Various training courses on intangible cultural heritages as shadow puppet, porcelain carving etc. targeting the school children are opened in the city during the summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

Pupils learn about the technique of porcelain carving at a museum in Hejian, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2024. Various training courses on intangible cultural heritages as shadow puppet, porcelain carving etc. targeting the school children are opened in the city during the summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

A pupil learns to play shadow puppet at a primary school in Hejian, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2024. Various training courses on intangible cultural heritages as shadow puppet, porcelain carving etc. targeting the school children are opened in the city during the summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

