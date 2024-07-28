Choppers take off for tactical training

A helicopter attached to a brigade of the PLA Army flies to the designated area during a flight training exercise on June 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Two helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Army take off for a flight training exercise on June 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Army land on the airfield after completing a flight training exercise on June 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)