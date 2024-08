A model presents a creation during a fashion show as part of the Biennale Ouidah 2024 in Cotonou, Benin, July 26, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

An artist sketches at the creators' market as part of the Biennale Ouidah 2024 in Cotonou, Benin, July 26, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

A model presents a creation during a fashion show as part of the Biennale Ouidah 2024 in Cotonou, Benin, July 26, 2024. Photo: Xinhua