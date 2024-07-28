China's Olympic mind-set evolves from gold medal obsession to embracing sportsmanship

China's fencer Sun Yiwen (right) competes with Japan's Miho Yoshimura on the first day of the fencing at the Paris Olympics on Julu 27, 2024. Photo: VCG

China's attitude toward the Olympics has undergone a significant transformation over the last few years. This shift reflects broader changes in the nation's societal values, economic development, and cultural maturity. Where once the singular pursuit of gold medals dominated Chinese approach to the Olympics, today there is a richer, more nuanced appreciation for the spirit of sportsmanship and the individual stories of athletes.In early years, following China's return to the Olympic Games in 1984, there was an intense focus on winning gold medals. Medals were seen as a direct measure of national strength and progress, symbolizing not just athletic excellence but also the resurgence of a nation on the global stage. Gold medals were celebrated as national triumphs, reinforcing a collective sense of pride and accomplishment. Athletes who won gold were national heroes, while those who fell short often faced harsh criticism from and disappointment by the public and media alike.This gold medal obsession was understandable given China's historical context. Emerging from economic hardship, the nation sought tangible symbols of its newfound strength and unity. The pressure on athletes to deliver these symbols was immense, with the state investing heavily in sports programs designed to maximize medal counts.However, as China's economy boomed and its global standing solidified, the societal perspective on the Olympics began to evolve. Economic prosperity brought with it a shift in values, from a collective focus on national achievements to a more individual-centered appreciation of success and effort. This shift is mirrored in the changing attitudes toward Olympic participation and outcomes.One illustrative example is the reaction to the performance of fencer Sun Yiwen at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a Tokyo 2020 Olympics fencing champion but was eliminated in the first round in Paris. Unlike in the past, where such a result might have been met with widespread disappointment, the response from the public was largely one of empathy and support. Social media was filled with messages of encouragement and respect for her perseverance and dedication. This shift in public sentiment highlights a growing maturity and a deeper understanding of the true spirit of sportsmanship.This evolution is not just about a softer, more supportive attitude toward athletes. It also reflects a broader, more sophisticated understanding of what it means to compete in the Olympics. Today, Chinese sports fans are more likely to celebrate the journey of athletes, their personal stories, and the friendships they forge with competitors from around the world. Stories of camaraderie and mutual respect between Chinese athletes and their international peers are widely shared and cherished on social media, emphasizing the human aspect of sports.The maturation of China's Olympic mindset is also evident in the increased emphasis on the overall experience of the Games. The Beijing 2008 Olympics were a milestone, showcasing China's ability to host a world-class event and marking its arrival as a major global player. Since then, there has been a shift toward viewing the Olympics as a platform for cultural exchange and a celebration of global unity, rather than merely a medal tally competition.This shift in perspective has had a positive impact on the broader sports culture in China. More people are participating in sports for the joy and benefits it brings, rather than solely for competitive success. This is laying the foundation for China to become a true sporting nation, where the emphasis is on widespread participation, personal growth, and the joy of effort.Moreover, the evolving mindset is helping to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for athletes. There is a growing recognition of the immense pressures athletes face and a greater understanding of the importance of mental health.The evolution of China's Olympic mindset from an intense focus on gold medals to a more holistic appreciation of the Olympic spirit is a positive development. This shift will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of Chinese sports on the global stage, while also promoting the fundamental principles of the Olympic movement.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn