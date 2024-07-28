Culture Beat: New chapter for China National Symphony Orchestra

Photo: Courtesy of China National Symphony Orchestra

The China National Symphony Orchestra held a press conference to announce a new concert season on Saturday. Featuring a refreshed lineup and unique highlights, the upcoming season is brimming with "new" elements.The new season will include 20 symphonic concerts, with a special focus on commemorating renowned composers such as Bruckner (200th birthday). The season will showcase a range of works by Haydn, including symphonies, concertos, and chamber music, reflecting both breadth and depth. Specially planned concerts include Symphony of the Ages: Peaceful Beijing and a new symphony created for the 75th anniversary of the nation.At the press conference, renowned conductor Shui Lan was officially appointed as the Artistic Advisor for the China National Symphony Orchestra, with a three-year term. In the new season, Shui will lead the artistic committee and provide professional guidance for the orchestra's artistic production and development. Additionally, the orchestra will embark on a tour of five Latin American countries in September and will tour France in October to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Chinese-French diplomatic relations .