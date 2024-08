Citizens celebrate at the cultural square of the Bell and Drum Towers on July 28, 2024, after UNESCO included the Beijing Central Axis on its World Heritage List, recognizing its integrity, authenticity, and protection and management status. The Beijing Central Axis, initially established in the 13th century and formed in the 16th century, runs through the old city of Beijing from north to south. Spanning 7.8 kilometers, it is the longest urban axis in the world today. Photo: VCG