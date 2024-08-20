Fault simulation drill conducted on Baotou-Yinchuan high-speed railway

Onboard mechanics check an EMU train during a test run on the Huinong-Yinchuan section of the high-speed railway linking Baotou of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Yinchuan of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in Shizuishan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2024 shows an EMU train conducting fault simulation drill on the Huinong-Yinchuan section of the high-speed railway linking Baotou of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Yinchuan of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in Shizuishan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

