Turpan grape festival kicks off in Xinjiang

People taste grapes at a grape fair in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2024. The three-day Turpan grape festival kicked off on Friday. With its dry and sunny climate, Turpan has a long history of growing grapes and is one of the main grape production bases in China. Its planting area totals 42,000 hectares with 550 grape varieties. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists participate in a grape eating contest in the Grape Valley in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2024. The three-day Turpan grape festival kicked off on Friday. With its dry and sunny climate, Turpan has a long history of growing grapes and is one of the main grape production bases in China. Its planting area totals 42,000 hectares with 550 grape varieties. (Photo: Xinhua)

