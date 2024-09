A full moon is seen over the sky of Lloret de Mar, Spain, on Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

People are seen on a beach under a full moon in Lloret de Mar, Spain, on Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch a full moon on a beach in Lloret de Mar, Spain, on Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A full moon is seen in the sky over Cairo, Egypt, on Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)