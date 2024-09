A priest ties a sacred string to a girl during the Janai Purnima festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A priest ties a sacred string to a devotee during the Janai Purnima festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students perform a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)