Blinken’s urge to break cease-fire impasse ‘reflects US desire to reduce its involvement’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Israel had accepted a proposal to bridge the differences that are holding up a cease-fire and hostage release deal in Gaza, and he called on Hamas to do the same.Observers said on Tuesday that Blinken's remarks reflect the US' eagerness to reduce its involvement in the Middle East, as US is mired its own chaotic domestic and international affairs.Blinken spoke after holding a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Monday, and he will travel to Egypt and Qatar for further negotiations. The three mediators have spent months trying to end the war in Gaza, with the talks repeatedly stalling, media reported."In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel supports the bridging proposal," Blinken said, without saying what the proposal entails. "The next important step is for Hamas to say 'yes.'"Hamas, however, accused the US of "buying time for Israel to continue its genocide" after Blinken announced Israel has accepted a bridging proposal for a Gaza truce deal.Recently, the US has increased its pressure on Israel to reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas as Washington is so preoccupied with its chaotic domestic politics and international affairs, such as an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, thus it is attempting to reducing its involvement in the Middle East, said Liu Zhongmin, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University.However, Liu remains skeptical about whether it is the opportune moment to reach a cease-fire deal. It is usual practice for Israel to say one thing and do another.Israel agreed to participate in cease-fire negotiations but it did not cease its bombing of Gaza, Liu said, noting that whether Israel will adhere to the deal is still to be seen.