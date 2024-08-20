23rd ‘Chinese Bridge’ global finals for university students kick off in Fujian

The 23rd "Chinese Bridge" global finals for university students officially commenced in Nanping, East China's Fujian Province, on Friday. Featuring contests and immersive cultural experiences, the competition will span 21 days.



A total of 147 contestants from 130 countries and regions are participating in the competition, which has three phases: the Bridge Round, the Advancement Round, and the Grand Final.



The Grand Final will take place in early September in Pingtan, where the global champion, continental champions, and winners of the first, second, and third prizes will be selected. Individual awards will also be presented.



The first Bridge Round featured a written exam consisting of 40 multiple-choice questions covering topics such as China's national conditions, geography, history, economy, and culture.



Preliminary rounds were held earlier this year, from February to June. Winners of these rounds, vetted by the organizing committee, have traveled to China to represent their respective regions in the global finals.



Since its inception in 2002, the "Chinese Bridge" competition has attracted over 1.6 million participants from more than 160 countries and regions, with over 7,000 foreign students invited to China for the global finals, drawing a global viewership of hundreds of millions each year.



It aims to provide a platform for Chinese language learners from around the world to showcase their proficiency, exchange learning experiences, and assess their progress, while building bridges of friendship among participants.



