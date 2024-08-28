Scenery of Yellow River in Ningxia

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Qingtongxia City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Photo: Xinhua)

