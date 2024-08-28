Indian dancer deepens Chinese ethnic cultural exchanges with vibrant flair

Indian dancer Saswat Joshi performs Indian classical dance Odissi. Photo: Courtesy of Saswat Joshi

'A unique dialogue'

Indian classical dance Odissi dancer Saswat Joshi, who has over 1 million followers on social media, has recently garnered significant attention by releasing short videos featuring collaborations with Chinese ethnic minority dancers from Southwest China's Yunnan Province. These videos have gained hundreds of thousands of views from audiences worldwide."Dance has the power to transcend language barriers and cultural differences; it is a unique tool for fostering friendship and understanding between nations. Through dance, we can share our cultural heritage, traditions and values, promoting cross-cultural understanding and appreciation," Saswat told the Global Times.A delegation, consisting of renowned Indian dancers, singers, university professors, and young teachers, visited Kunming, capital of Yunnan, a few days ago. They engaged in close interactions with figures from the local cultural and artistic community, visiting various locations, thereby enhancing people-to-people exchanges between Indian and Chinese youths.As a member of the delegation, Saswat shared that under the context of efforts to cultivate friendly relations between China and India, dance can play an important role in bridging the cultural gap between the two countries."Through our shared passion for dance, the Chinese traditional dancers and I have formed deep connections and lasting bonds," he said.Saswat pointed out that the dance styles presented in the videos he released during his visit to China showcase a captivating fusion of traditional and contemporary elements, blending Chinese and Indian influences. By integrating Chinese and Indian dance elements, he focused on identifying commonalities and shared expressive qualities."In Odissi performances, intricate footwork, complex hand gestures, and subtle facial expressions are the hallmarks of this ancient Indian classical dance form. In Chinese ethnic dance, I observed graceful, flowing movements, precise gestures, and vibrant energy that reflect the unique characteristics of Chinese dance traditions," he said.He believes that both countries have rich and diverse dance traditions, and by sharing these with each other, they can create a platform of mutual respect and admiration."When merging the two dance styles, we combined the following elements: shared rhythmic patterns and musicality, complementary body isolations and movement phrases, the exchange of gestures and postures, and the fusion of kinetic and emotional expression," Saswat told the Global Times. "By doing so, we created a unique dialogue between the two dance styles, allowing each tradition to shine while forging a new, shared language.""My experience with Odissi has enabled me to connect more deeply with Chinese traditional dance culture. Through performing and sharing Odissi in China, I have witnessed firsthand how dance can break down barriers and create a sense of community."

Indian dancer Saswat Joshi (center) poses for a photo with Chinese performers in Kunming, Yunnan Province. Photo: Courtesy of Saswat Joshi

'A two-way street'

Dance has the power to unite people in shared humanity, fostering a sense of friendship and cooperation that can have a lasting impact on bilateral relations. Saswat believes that dance can play a significant role in promoting friendship and understanding between India and China.Saswat pointed out that during his collaboration with Chinese dancers, he gained a deeper appreciation for the diversity and richness of Chinese dance traditions and learned how dance, as a universal language, can unite people from China and India."The response to our cross-cultural dance collaboration videos has been overwhelmingly positive! Our followers have appreciated the unique fusion of Indian and Chinese dance styles, as well as the energy and passion we brought to our performances," Saswat said.Born in December 1984, Saswat began studying dance at the age of five.In 2000, Saswat began his professional Odissi training under the guidance of Padma Shri Kumkum Mohanty. He later became an exponent of the Odissi style created by Padma Vibhushan recipient Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra.To popularize the Odissi form of Indian classical dance, Saswat has traveled and performed in many European and Asian countries, including Italy, France, Hungary, Finland, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand."This interaction with Chinese dancers has not only enriched my artistic journey, but also inspired me to become a cultural ambassador, promoting cross-cultural understanding and friendship between India and China," Saswat noted."Cultural exchange is a two-way street, and both sides can learn and enrich each other from it. By immersing myself in Chinese dance traditions, I have gained a new appreciation for the subtleties of Chinese culture and the importance of understanding historical context," he emphasized.Saswat was particularly moved by the personal stories shared by people who, after watching his videos, expressed how they were inspired to explore different cultures and art forms."Many people have commented on the beauty of cultural exchange as well as the importance of fostering understanding and friendship between nations," Saswat told the Global Times.Saswat noted that his visit to China was a spectacular experience. Interactions with fans from both China and India have inspired him to continue creating and sharing art, promoting cultural exchange, and understanding through dance.