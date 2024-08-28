Ministry of Education revises textbooks to enhance culture, technology

The Ministry of Education Photo: CNS

The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday announced the release of revised textbooks, including Chinese language and history books featuring new archaeological findings and studies into the origin of Chinese civilization, which will be implemented in primary and junior high schools across the country starting from the autumn semester. These new editions are set to cover all grades within three years, marking a significant step in the integration of cultural education into the curriculum.One of the key changes in these textbooks is the emphasis on culture, enriching the content of fine traditional Chinese culture. For instance, the literature textbooks now include selections from The Classic of Poetry, the oldest existing collection of Chinese poetry; poems from the Tang, Song and Yuan dynasties (618-1368) and excerpts from novels from the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), with a total of 353 pieces representing the essence of Chinese culture.Students can learn the Chinese civilization by reading about archaeological findings such as the Liangzhu Ancient City, the Taosi site, and Niuheliang site in history textbooks, according to the MOE.The profound value concepts, philosophical thought, moral discussions, and practical methods embedded in traditional Chinese culture provide an inexhaustible resource for cultural education.In today's digital world, where young people are easily influenced by vulgar online information, these historically tested cultural texts can help them establish correct values and perspectives, thus enhancing their humanistic literacy.The textbooks also highlight China's technological advancements and stories of role models including astronauts, heroes who guarded China's borders, scientists, educators, and frontline workers. This is conducive to cultivating students' spirit of scientific exploration and inspiring them to pursue careers in science and technology.The revision of textbooks by the Ministry of Education is a strategic move to enhance cultural education, which is essential for nurturing well-rounded individuals who appreciate and can carry forward the rich tapestry of Chinese culture.By exposing students to the depth and breadth of traditional Chinese culture, we are not only preserving heritage but also equipping the next generation with the values and wisdom necessary to navigate the complexities of the world.The concept of cultural education is not new. Many schools have organized activities to bring outstanding traditional culture into campuses, such as the introduction of intangible cultural heritage (ICH). In South China's Guangdong Province, for example, activities related to Cantonese opera, paper-cutting, and Lingnan guqin, which are national and provincial-level ICH, have been organized in local primary and high schools.The MOE has issued documents encouraging the use of extracurricular venues and public cultural facilities to organize activities with ICH representatives, guiding young people to understand and inherit the charm of ICH.In higher education, universities will be given support to independently establish ICH-related undergraduate majors, strengthening the construction of ICH-related specialties and courses to improve talent cultivation capabilities.Traditional Chinese culture, as the crystallization and essence of Chinese civilization, carries the national memory and spirit of the Chinese nation. Strengthening the education of traditional Chinese culture is beneficial for guiding young people to learn about the long history of Chinese civilization.These measures for cultural education will help increase the dissemination and popularization of excellent traditional culture and promote the deep integration of the protection and inheritance of excellent traditional culture with the modern education system. By integrating excellent traditional culture into campuses, the content of cultural education can be creatively enriched, and the practical path of cultural education can be expanded.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn