‘Nigeria is not worried about overcapacity in EV. In fact, bring it to us’: Nigerian FM

By: Global Times | Published: Sep 19, 2024 10:25 PM

“We are not worried about overcapacity. In fact, bring it to us,” said Nigeria’s FM Yusuf Maitama Tuggar when talking about the country’s cooperation with China. “In terms of EVs, Nigeria is one of the biggest markets moving into the future…China can take advantage of that.”