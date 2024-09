A dock is flooded in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A bar along the Danube River is flooded in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A dock is flooded in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A road along the Danube River is flooded in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)