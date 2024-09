Violinist Lu Siqing: a thousand listeners, a thousand stories of "The Butterfly Lovers"

By: Global Times | Published: Sep 20, 2024 02:57 PM

Performing music is not about imposing my interpretation, but guiding the audience to reflect on or imagine their own stories. Each listener has a unique interpretation of "The Butterfly Lovers". I hope to bring classical music into more hearts: Chinese violinist Lu Siqing