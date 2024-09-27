Scenery of Sayram Lake in Xinjiang

A tourist poses for photos at Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A tourist takes photos at Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Tourists visit Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A tourist poses for photos at Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)