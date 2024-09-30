Beloved panda pair returns to China after 13 years in Tokyo

Giant panda Ri Ri is pictured at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
Giant panda Ri Ri is loaded into a special container at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
Giant panda Shin Shin is loaded into a special container at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
Giant panda Shin Shin is pictured at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors line up at the gate of Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors take photos of giant pandas Ri Ri (L) and Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors take photos of giant panda Ri Ri at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
A truck carrying giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin leaves Ueno Zoo for Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors take photos of giant panda Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors bid farewell to giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors bid farewell to giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns. On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears. Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement. Photo: Xinhua