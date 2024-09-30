Xi's article on promoting patriotism to be published
By Global Times Published: Sep 30, 2024 03:14 PM
An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on promoting patriotism, will be published on Tuesday in the Qiushi Journal.
The article by Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stresses more efforts to build a strong China and advance national rejuvenation.
Tuesday marks the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.