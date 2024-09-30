CHINA / POLITICS
Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development
By Xinhua Published: Sep 30, 2024 07:39 PM

President Xi Jinping on Monday said Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development of humanity.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

China's National Day falls on Oct. 1.