A glimpse of classical gardens in Suzhou, E China's Jiangsu

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. About a 20-minute ride by high-speed train from east China's Shanghai, Suzhou is one of the richest cities in China, with its more than 100 classical gardens considered some of the most beautiful in the country, and nine of them serving as UNESCO world heritage sites. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Lingering Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows people visiting Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)