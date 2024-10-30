Türkiye marks 101st anniversary of Turkish Republic's founding

People celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic's founding in Ankara, Türkiye, on Oct. 29, 2024. Türkiye celebrated the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic's founding on Tuesday with a diverse array of events and commemorations across the country (Photo: Xinhua)

People celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic's founding in Ankara, Türkiye, on Oct. 29, 2024. Türkiye celebrated the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic's founding on Tuesday with a diverse array of events and commemorations across the country (Photo: Xinhua)

Türkiye celebrated the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic's founding on Tuesday with a diverse array of events and commemorations across the country.In Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and government officials laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the republic.In his national day message, Erdogan said his government "will hold more firmly to the ancient historical perspective and civilizational values of the nation to establish peace, tranquility, security, and justice within the country, in the region, and around the world."Celebrations take place throughout the day in Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city, featuring parades, commemorations, and speeches addressing the recent terror attack in Ankara while honoring the resilience of the nation and those who lost their lives."We will thwart the ambitions of those who attack our country and our peace, and we will establish the Century of the Future," Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said during a military parade.Among the highlights of the celebrations was the 5th International Yacht Races, organized by the Presidency, held off Dolmabahce Palace on the Bosphorus Strait, a site of historical significance where Ataturk passed away.Additionally, hundreds of motorists participated in a parade, driving from the Asian side to the European side of the city. The Turkish solo aerobatic demonstration team, Soloturk, is also set to perform in Istanbul.