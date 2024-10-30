Students attend a national "Ochi (No) Day" parade in Athens, Greece, Oct. 28, 2024. "Ochi" was the response given on Oct. 28, 1940, by the then head of the Greek government to Italy's ultimatum to surrender the country to the Axis forces. It marked Greece's entry in World War Two. (Photo: Xinhua)

