National "Ochi Day" parade held in Athens, Greece
By Xinhua Published: Oct 30, 2024 09:56 AM
Students attend a national Ochi (No) Day parade in Athens, Greece, Oct. 28, 2024. Ochi was the response given on Oct. 28, 1940, by the then head of the Greek government to Italy's ultimatum to surrender the country to the Axis forces. It marked Greece's entry in World War Two. (Photo: Xinhua)

