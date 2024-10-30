Russian Economy Continues to Grow - Putin

The Russian economy continues to grow, and unemployment is record low, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.



"Despite the fact that GDP dynamics slowed down slightly in the third quarter of this year, the Russian economy continues to grow, nevertheless. According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the GDP increased by 4.2% in January-August," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.



Difficulties remain in the Russian economy caused by certain conditions, including sanctions and its own structural constraints, including a shortage of personnel and technology, logistics, Putin said.



"Unemployment in Russia has been at a record low of 2.4% for the third month in a row," Putin added.

