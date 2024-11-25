Storm Bert sweeps through UK, leaving 3 dead, hundreds of home flooded

People walk on the Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 23, 2024. Strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding brought by Storm Bert caused travel disruption and power outages across Britain over the weekend, leaving three men dead. (Xinhua)

People stand on the Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 23, 2024. Strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding brought by Storm Bert caused travel disruption and power outages across Britain over the weekend, leaving three men dead. (Xinhua)

People walk on the Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 23, 2024. Strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding brought by Storm Bert caused travel disruption and power outages across Britain over the weekend, leaving three men dead. (Xinhua)