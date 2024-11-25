PHOTO / WORLD
Feast of 36th Monkey Party held in Thailand
By Xinhua Published: Nov 25, 2024 01:57 PM
A monkey eats fruits and vegetables during the feast of the 36th Monkey Party at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple in the Lopburi city of Lopburi province, Thailand, Nov. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Monkeys eat fruits and vegetables during the feast of the 36th Monkey Party at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple in the Lopburi city of Lopburi province, Thailand, Nov. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Monkeys eat fruits and vegetables during the feast of the 36th Monkey Party at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple in the Lopburi city of Lopburi province, Thailand, Nov. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

