The ‘engines’ behind China’s cultural ‘troika’

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Watching this drama throws me back to my school days when I used to watch many films and dramas from Hong Kong." "I even tried the snacks mentioned in the novel, indulging in the same treats while reading." Such online comments about Chinese cultural works on overseas social media and review platforms are fairly common. Audiences around the world are increasingly sharing reviews and forming online communities around China's popular cultural products, especially online literature, games and dramas, despite physical distances.Online dramas, games and novels have been seen as the "troika" of Chinese culture winning global audiences, according to reports such as the Report on the Development of Chinese Online Literature released by the Institute of Literature, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.Rooted in rich traditional culture and aligned with shared human values and sentiments, a growing number of cultural works in the realms of this "troika" have thrived, thanks in part to convenient channels of communication. These works not only showcase the uniqueness and allure of Chinese culture but also foster deeper connections among people around the globe.Since Wednesday, international audiences on Netflix have been able to watch the thriller series See Her Again, centered on the fight between evil and justice, simultaneously with Chinese viewers on domestic video platform Tencent. This synchronized release has provided audiences with the opportunity to engage in real-time discussions about the drama across various review platforms.Netizens have flocked to platforms like MyDramaList and Reddit to share their thoughts on the plot, background music, and characters in the drama, often receiving responses from other users."I can't wait for the next episode. Wondering who is the real culprit. I'm on ep 10. I like time travel dramas. For me the storyline is interesting," commented one viewer. Reviews like these are often upvoted by other netizens. These positive reactions are reflected in the drama's viewership numbers on Netflix, where it has climbed to the Top 4 on the popularity list for Singapore.

A poster of See Her Agan Photo: Courtesy of Tencent Video

"The online drama showcasing the local social atmosphere and customs also seeks to discuss the common values and shared emotions of all of humanity such as seeking the truth, protecting loved ones and upholding justice. This is the main reason that the work can stand out and attract audiences in different regions," Shi Wenxue, a veteran cultural critic based in Beijing, told the Global Times on Monday."This is just like the hit online game Black Myth: Wukong," Shi added, noting that the success stories of these remarkable cultural works across various forms share common factors.The game secured top honors at the 2024 Golden Joystick Awards on Friday, winning "Ultimate Game of the Year" and "Best Visual Design," while earning additional nominations for "Best Game Direction," "Best Action Game," and "Best Art Direction." The results evoked cheers among international players, many of whom noted that this game deserves its reputation.Shi noted that rooted in Chinese classics and traditional legends, Chinese game developers have been striving to weave compelling narratives with distinct Chinese characteristics through games. In doing so, they have created an expansive world view and values that resonate with global youth, contributing to the global success of their works.Zhang Peng, a cultural researcher and associate professor at Nanjing Normal University, attributed Chinese online literature's growing popularity overseas to its rich Chinese cultural elements, common spirit and innovative promulgation channels."Chinese online literature integrates diverse media and forms a diverse path of global dissemination. Besides this, the protagonists' spirit such as persistence and wisdom in these works, along with the rich elements of traditional Chinese culture, render them highly captivating and influential, enabling overseas readers to gain a better understanding of China," Zhang told the Global Times on Monday.By the end of 2023, the number of Chinese online literature readers had reached a record 537 million, with the overseas market for this genre surpassing 4 billion yuan ($552 million) and spanning over 200 countries and regions.Jose from Peru, Hoan from Poland and Vaishnu Ojha from India are representatives of the numerous readers of Chinese web novels. They are loyal followers of the hit Chinese web novel Lord of the Mysteries, a top-ranked fantasy, adventure and steampunk thriller that has amassed over 47 million views on WebNovel.The three readers of the novel have formed a 24,000-member group on Facebook run by Vaishnu Ojha. They discuss classic passages in the book and share their reviews of newly released content with other group members around the world. For them, the online group has been a spiritual home or a joyful base to communicate with peers.Zhang noted that as important carriers of Chinese culture, online literature, games and dramas allow global readers to access and understand Chinese culture through unique stories and cultural elements, thereby enhancing their understanding and awareness of Chinese culture."The global popularity of the 'troika' demonstrates the need for us to pay greater attention to the power of the internet and to fully leverage its advantage in disseminating Chinese culture. This approach will help foster a positive international atmosphere that respects Chinese history, appreciates Chinese culture, and understands the essence of the Chinese spirit," said Zhang.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn