Hit Indian film to go up against Hollywood blockbuster, Chinese sleeper hit

A poster (middle) of Indian suspense film Maharaja in Beijing Photo: VCG

The Indian suspense film Maharaja is scheduled for release in China on Friday, and has already begun pre-screenings. The film currently holds a high rating of 8.7/10 on Chinese movie review site Douban and is regarded as one of the highest-rated Indian films in recent years."The strength of Maharaja lies in its distinctive cultural expression and unique narrative techniques," Wang Peiyu, a Douban film critic, told the Global Times."As a suspense film, it uses editing techniques to cleverly conceal the key actions of the protagonist, interspersing numerous subplots to confuse the audience. Through cross-cutting, it creates a feeling of simultaneity and carefully constructs a labyrinthine narrative," he noted.The film's release in China coincides with two major competitors - the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Gladiator II, which is attracting attention with its epic production and global influence.While domestic sleeper hit Her Story, which has quickly gained popularity due to its down-to-earth yet emotional means of expression and innovative narrative style, drawing a large Chinese audience with its relatable storytelling and strong local emotional atmosphere.Many Chinese moviegoers have expressed that Maharaja can break through language and cultural barriers to resonate with Chinese audiences.Wang noted that throughout Maharaja, the audience is deliberately misguided through mental misdirection, only for the sudden truth to be revealed near the end, leaving watchers stunned.He pointed out that this subversive narrative approach not only gives the film a strong sense of sophistication but also makes it a stand out in its genre, positioning it as a true blockbuster.A viewer surnamed Li who has watched the film told the Global Times that the film continues the tradition of recent Indian cinema, which focuses on social issues, while also incorporating religious beliefs and moral concepts from Indian culture."For Chinese audiences, such films not only provide intellectual stimulation but also offer a chance to understand Indian culture from a different perspective," she said."In recent years, Indian films have gradually established a strong presence in the Chinese market. From Dangal to Secret Superstar, these films have sparked discussions among audiences with their sincere emotions and social issues," she added.Holding the same perspective as Li, Wang stated Indian films in recent years have not only performed well at the box office but have also consistently won over Chinese audiences with their distinct themes and profound social issues."Films like Maharaja often have a strong moral core, which is closely related to traditional Indian values. This is one of the key differences when compared to the more secular or individualistic narrative styles found in many Western films," Wang said.Wang pointed out that in contrast, many Western suspense films, such as Gone Girl or Prisoners, focus more on psychological elements, dealing with themes of betrayal and justice, and rarely delve into cultural backgrounds.Compared to Hollywood blockbusters like Gladiator II, which attract attention with their global influence and epic production, films like Maharaja offer a different kind of appeal in the global market through their unique regional and philosophical elements, making them especially appealing to audiences seeking diverse cultures and profound themes.