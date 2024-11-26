PLA Navy fleet visits Hong Kong

The Changsha missile destroyer leaves the dock of Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 25, 2024. A Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy fleet comprising the Hainan amphibious assault ship and the Changsha missile destroyer visited Hong Kong from Nov. 21 to 25. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fireboat of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government performs a water gate ceremony for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy fleet in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 25, 2024. A Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy fleet comprising the Hainan amphibious assault ship and the Changsha missile destroyer visited Hong Kong from Nov. 21 to 25. (Photo: Xinhua)

Crew members of the Hainan amphibious assault ship wave on board in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 25, 2024. A Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy fleet comprising the Hainan amphibious assault ship and the Changsha missile destroyer visited Hong Kong from Nov. 21 to 25. (Photo: Xinhua)