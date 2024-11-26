China issues yellow alert for snowstorms, cold wave

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2024 shows snowplows at work on a highway in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A pedestrian carries a child on a snowy day in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Pedestrians walk on a street in Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A delivery courier rides in the rain in Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sanitation workers clear snow in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Pedestrians walk on a street in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers perform their tasks at an oil platform on a snowy day in Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Pedestrians walk on a street in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert for snowstorms on Monday, with blizzards expected to hit parts of the country's northeast.From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, snowstorms will lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, the National Meteorological Center said.Parts of Liaoning will see 20-25 millimeters of snow during the period.The center has advised pedestrians and drivers to be extra careful during the snowy weather and urged local authorities to take precautions concerning roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.The center also renewed a yellow alert for a cold wave on Monday, as most parts of central and northern China will see temperatures plunge by 6-10 degrees Celsius over the next four days.China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.