China issues yellow alert for snowstorms, cold wave

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2024 shows snowplows at work on a highway in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)
A pedestrian carries a child on a snowy day in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Pedestrians walk on a street in Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
A delivery courier rides in the rain in Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Sanitation workers clear snow in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Pedestrians walk on a street in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Workers perform their tasks at an oil platform on a snowy day in Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Pedestrians walk on a street in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)
Pedestrians walk on a street in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)China's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert for snowstorms on Monday, with blizzards expected to hit parts of the country's northeast.