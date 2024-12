Visitors are seen in front of a light decoration in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Christmas tree is seen in the Old Town of Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk past a Christmas tree in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman walks past a festive decoration in the Old Town of Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)