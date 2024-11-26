UN chief calls for action to end violence against women

People take part in a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 25, 2024. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for action to end violence against women and girls. "The epidemic of violence against women and girls shames humanity," Guterres said in a message for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed on Nov. 25. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take part in a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for action to end violence against women and girls."The epidemic of violence against women and girls shames humanity," Guterres said in a message for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed on Nov. 25.Every day, on average 140 women and girls are killed by someone in their own family. Around one in three women still experience physical or sexual violence. And the situation is getting worse, he said.The UN chief stressed that crises of conflict, climate and hunger have inflamed inequalities, adding that horrendous sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war.The United Nations Spotlight Initiative and the UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women initiative call on all of us to join forces to end the scourge of violence against women and girls, he said, calling for urgent action for justice and accountability, and support for advocacy."Almost 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action promised to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls -- it's beyond time to deliver," the UN chief noted.