Longest cross-sea bridge in China's Guangxi opens to traffic

This stitched aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

