Icebreaker Xuelong 2, cargo vessel Yong Sheng carry out unloading operations at China's Qinling Station

Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is pictured near China's Qinling Station in Antarctica on Dec. 27, 2024. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, and cargo vessel Yong Sheng, which are on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, arrived at China's Qinling Station in Antarctica on Dec. 25 and carried out unloading operations. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team are pictured on a barge while transporting supplies to China's Qinling Station in Antarctica on Dec. 25, 2024. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, and cargo vessel Yong Sheng, which are on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, arrived at China's Qinling Station in Antarctica on Dec. 25 and carried out unloading operations. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team unload supplies on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, on Dec. 27, 2024. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, and cargo vessel Yong Sheng, which are on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, arrived at China's Qinling Station in Antarctica on Dec. 25 and carried out unloading operations. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows a view of the scenery near China's Qinling Station in Antarctica. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, and cargo vessel Yong Sheng, which are on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, arrived at China's Qinling Station in Antarctica on Dec. 25 and carried out unloading operations. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)