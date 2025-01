Workers are busy on the lithium battery production line at a new-energy company in Yongzhou, Central China's Hunan Province on December 30, 2024, as they strive to boost production at the end of the year. In the first ten months of 2024, China's total lithium battery production reached 890 GWh, marking a 16 percent year-on-year increase, according to official data. Photo: VCG