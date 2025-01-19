Various activities held across China to welcome upcoming Spring Festival

People take part in a dragon dance rehearsal in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Children try dragon dance at a kindergarten in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Citizens take part in a riddle game during an event celebrating the upcoming Spring Festival in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Children select Spring Festival decorations at a supermarket in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)